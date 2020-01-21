H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on ObsEva SA (OBSV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.80, close to its 52-week low of $2.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.80, representing a 443.6% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on ObsEva SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $27.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.13 million.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.