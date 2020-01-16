H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on McEwen Mining (MUX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

McEwen Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.90, implying a 141.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 4.51M.

