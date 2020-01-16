January 16, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on McEwen Mining (MUX)

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

McEwen Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.90, implying a 141.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 4.51M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019