H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Lipocine (LPCN)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Lipocine (LPCN – Research Report), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 43.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lipocine with a $3.00 average price target.

Lipocine’s market cap is currently $123.6M and has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.48.

Lipocine, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatment for use in men’s and women’s health through proprietary drug delivery technologies. It focuses on the oral testosterone replacement therapy and preterm birth prevention. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.