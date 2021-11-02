H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King reiterated a Buy rating on Lantern Pharma (LTRN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.10, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 56.9% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, and Compass Therapeutics.

Lantern Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50, which is a 203.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Lantern Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $833.4K.

Lantern Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on leveraging artificial intelligence machine learning and genomic data to streamline the drug development process and to identify the patients that will benefit from targeted oncology therapies. The firm’s pipeline of development programs involves three small molecule drug candidates namely LP-100, LP-184, and LP-300.