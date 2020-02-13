February 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALAResearch Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 230.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 608.9K.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.

