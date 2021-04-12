H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fulcrum Therapeutics with a $19.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.39 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average volume of 146.9K.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.