August 7, 2020

H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTXResearch Report), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.80, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 42.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an average volume of 184.4K.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

