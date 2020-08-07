H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corbus Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33, which is a 278.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.78 and a one-year low of $3.29. Currently, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.53M.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded on December 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.