H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Avino Silver & Gold (ASM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Avino Silver & Gold (ASM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 37.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avino Silver & Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.36.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $981K.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.