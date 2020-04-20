H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 40.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.80.

The company has a one-year high of $21.94 and a one-year low of $3.52. Currently, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.57M.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.