H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Alpine Immune Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences’ market cap is currently $242.5M and has a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALPN in relation to earlier this year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.