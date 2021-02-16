February 16, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Remains a Buy on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

By Austin Angelo

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEOResearch Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.0% and a 85.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abeona Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

Abeona Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $291.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.61.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

