H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.90, close to its 52-week low of $2.68.

Ziopharm Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, a 98.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $2.68. Currently, Ziopharm Oncology has an average volume of 2.02M.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer.