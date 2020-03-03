March 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

By Jason Carr

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOPResearch Report) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.90, close to its 52-week low of $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -2.1% and a 33.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Ziopharm Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, a 98.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $2.68. Currently, Ziopharm Oncology has an average volume of 2.02M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019