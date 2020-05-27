H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Revolution Medicines (RVMD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 87.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revolution Medicines with a $45.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.14 and a one-year low of $17.35. Currently, Revolution Medicines has an average volume of 261.2K.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies. It engages in the discovery and development of cancer treatment by pioneering novel combination and monotherapy treatment regimens to maximize the depth and durability of clinical benefit and circumvent adaptive resistance mechanisms for patients which are dependent on the RAS and mTOR pathway. The company was founded by Mark A. Goldsmith, Kevan Shokat, Martin D. Burke, David L. Pompliano and Michael Fischbach in October 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.