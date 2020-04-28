H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $10.80 average price target, which is a -31.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.37 and a one-year low of $1.92. Currently, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 37.12M.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. Its drug candidates include SynCon immunotherapies which helps break the immune system’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and CELLECTRA delivery system which facilitates optimized cellular uptake of the SynCon immunotherapies. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.