H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Gold Resource (GORO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Resource (GORO – Research Report) today and set a price target of $7.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.48, close to its 52-week high of $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gold Resource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.75.

Gold Resource’s market cap is currently $360M and has a P/E ratio of 53.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.28.

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of metal concentrates and dore. Its products include gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc.