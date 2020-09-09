H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fission Uranium (FCUUF – Research Report), with a price target of $0.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Fission Uranium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.40.

Based on Fission Uranium’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCUUF in relation to earlier this year.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.