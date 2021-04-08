H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Evolus (EOLS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Evolus (EOLS – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.17, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Evolus’ market cap is currently $550.6M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.87.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.