H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on EKSO BIONICS (EKSO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EKSO BIONICS with a $12.00 average price target.

Based on EKSO BIONICS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.47 million and GAAP net loss of $2.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.55 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following business segments: EksoHealth, EksoWorks, and Other. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.