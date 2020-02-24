H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.34, close to its 52-week low of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 0.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Y-Mabs Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $15.67 average price target, representing an 113.5% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.23 million.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.