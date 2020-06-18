H.C. Wainwright Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Auryn Resources (AUG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Auryn Resources (AUG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares opened today at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 44.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Auryn Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.14.

Based on Auryn Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.93 million.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.