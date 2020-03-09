H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Hold Rating on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.17, close to its 52-week low of $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 40.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Acorda Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $65.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include AMPYRA (dalfampridine), INBRIJA (levodopa inhalation powder), BTT1023 (timolumab), SYN120, rHIgM22, and GGF2 (Cimaglermin alfa).