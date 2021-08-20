H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on US Gold (USAU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on US Gold (USAU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

US Gold’s market cap is currently $68.83M and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects includes Keystone and Copper King. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.