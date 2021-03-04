H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Strongbridge Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, representing a 194.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Strongbridge Biopharma’s market cap is currently $193M and has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.62.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.