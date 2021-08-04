H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.96, close to its 52-week low of $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 37.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seres Therapeutics with a $20.86 average price target, a 190.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Seres Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $638.1M and has a P/E ratio of -5.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.48.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. operates a microbiome therapeutics platform company, which engages in the development of biological drugs. The firm creates medicines using live bacteria to treat diseases resulting from functional deficiencies in the microbiome, a condition known as dysbiosis. It focuses on implementing microbiome therapeutics platform to develop ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.