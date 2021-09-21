H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 35.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Oncternal Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $883K and GAAP net loss of $7.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $623K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.54 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.