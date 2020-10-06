H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on ObsEva SA (OBSV)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on October 5, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.55.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ObsEva SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

ObsEva SA engages in the development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet in November 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.