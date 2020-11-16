H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Meridian Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, implying a 66.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Meridian Bioscience’s market cap is currently $725.2M and has a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.09.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of diagnostic test kits, antigens, reagents, and related products. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Life Science. The Diagnostics segment consists testing platforms and technologies such as Isothermal DNA Amplification, Rapid Immunoassay, Enzyme-linked Immunoassay, and Anodic Stripping Voltammetry. The Life Science segment distributes bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. The company was founded by William J. Motto in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.