H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 37.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Matinas BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.30, which is a 236.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.58. Currently, Matinas BioPharma has an average volume of 2.88M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable. Its anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, delivers broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B; and is being developed to prevent invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in May 2013 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.