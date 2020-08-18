H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on KemPharm (KMPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on KemPharm (KMPH – Research Report) today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KemPharm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.11 and a one-year low of $0.12. Currently, KemPharm has an average volume of 1.92M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KMPH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses in the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, IA.