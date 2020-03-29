March 29, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Dynavax (DVAX)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on March 24, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.56.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 45.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 342.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.19 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Dynavax has an average volume of 1.43M.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

