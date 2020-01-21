H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx (CDNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

Based on CareDx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDNA in relation to earlier this year.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.