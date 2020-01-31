H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Balchem (BCPC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Balchem (BCPC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.76, close to its 52-week high of $109.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 48.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Balchem with a $122.00 average price target.

Balchem’s market cap is currently $3.53B and has a P/E ratio of 44.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.81.

Balchem Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products, and Industrial Products.