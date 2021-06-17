H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Aptinyx (APTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Aptinyx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67.

Aptinyx’s market cap is currently $229.1M and has a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.