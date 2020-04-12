H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report issued on April 9, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC – Research Report), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.94.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.17, representing a 167.2% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alphatec Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.35 million and GAAP net loss of $17.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.63 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.