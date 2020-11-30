H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals with a $8.75 average price target.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $124.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.67.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.