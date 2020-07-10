H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Zynex (ZYXI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on Zynex (ZYXI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.71, close to its 52-week high of $28.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a one-year high of $28.82 and a one-year low of $7.12. Currently, Zynex has an average volume of 1.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZYXI in relation to earlier this year.

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.