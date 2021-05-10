May 10, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOPResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ziopharm Oncology with a $4.50 average price target.

Ziopharm Oncology’s market cap is currently $688.7M and has a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.55.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

