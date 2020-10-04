H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Radius Health (RDUS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Hold rating on Radius Health (RDUS – Research Report) on October 2 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.33, close to its 52-week low of $10.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 49.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Radius Health with a $20.67 average price target, which is an 81.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Radius Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.11 million and GAAP net loss of $43.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.04 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RDUS in relation to earlier this year.

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.