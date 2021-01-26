H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 46.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Iterum Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $6.02 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Iterum Therapeutics has an average volume of 8.3M.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for drug resistant bacterial infections. It focuses on sulopenem program that offer a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance, and the toxicity limitations of existing agents. It operates through the Ireland and Unites States geographical segments. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.