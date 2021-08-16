H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Aprea Therapeutics with a $4.00 average price target, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Aprea Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.