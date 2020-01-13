H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Vista Gold (VGZ)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 44.5% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vista Gold with a $4.00 average price target.

Based on Vista Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.78 million.

Vista Gold Corp. is a gold project developer, which engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. Its project inlcude Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australlia. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.