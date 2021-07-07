H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Provention Bio (PRVB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio (PRVB – Research Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.11, close to its 52-week low of $5.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 42.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Provention Bio with a $18.58 average price target, implying a 190.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.05 and a one-year low of $5.73. Currently, Provention Bio has an average volume of 2.96M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.