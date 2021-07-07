July 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Provention Bio (PRVB)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Provention Bio (PRVBResearch Report), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.11, close to its 52-week low of $5.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 42.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Provention Bio with a $18.58 average price target, implying a 190.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.05 and a one-year low of $5.73. Currently, Provention Bio has an average volume of 2.96M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019