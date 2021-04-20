H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.22 and a one-year low of $3.06. Currently, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 416.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel pharmaceuticals to treat neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded on October 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.