H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

In a report issued on June 24, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.18, close to its 52-week high of $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Based on Kadmon Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.74 million and GAAP net loss of $29.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241K and had a net profit of $3.59 million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.