H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on GT Biopharma (GTBP)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on GT Biopharma (GTBP – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

GT Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, a 77.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.73 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, GT Biopharma has an average volume of 610.4K.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is engages in the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products. Its products include OXS-1550, OXS-1650, OXS-3550, OXS-4550, OXS-1750, OXS-1950, and OXS-2050. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.