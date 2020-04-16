H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Auryn Resources (AUG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Auryn Resources (AUG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.2% and a 30.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Auryn Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.10, an 82.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.85 and a one-year low of $0.71. Currently, Auryn Resources has an average volume of 214.2K.

Auryn Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The firm holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.