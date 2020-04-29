H.C. Wainwright Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amag Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.33, implying a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.53 and a one-year low of $4.41. Currently, Amag Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 636.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMAG in relation to earlier this year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of a therapeutic iron compound to treat iron deficiency anemia. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of Feraheme injection for intravenous use to treat iron deficiency anemia. It manufactures, develops, and commercializes products derived from its proprietary technology for use in treating human diseases. Its products include Intrarosa, Vyleesi, Makena, CBR, Feraheme, and MuGard. The company was founded on November 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.