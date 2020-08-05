H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Hold Rating on Genfit SA (GNFT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA (GNFT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.12, close to its 52-week low of $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 42.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Genfit SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.83.

The company has a one-year high of $22.48 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Genfit SA has an average volume of 129.4K.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné and Bart Staels on September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.