H.C. Wainwright Maintains Their Hold Rating on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics with a $9.00 average price target.

Avenue Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $91.28M and has a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.11.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. engages in acquiring, licensing, developing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, which is intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.